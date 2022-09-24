Armyman arrested in Chandigarh University video leak case

An Armyman posted in Arunachal Pradesh was arrested Saturday for allegedly blackmailing the Chandigarh University female student who had earlier been arrested in the video leak case.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that on the basis of forensic and digital evidence, a police team from Mohali was dispatched to Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh to arrest Sanjeev Singh. Singh’s is the fourth arrest in the case.

Yadav said Singh had been arrested with support from police in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam as well as Army authorities in the Northeast state. The Mohali police have also obtained a two-day transit remand of Singh from the Bomdila chief judicial magistrate to produce him before the magistrate in Mohali, he added.

The other two accused were arrested from Himachal Pradesh and some electronic devices seized from them.

An FIR was registered in the Kharar (Sadar) police station on September 18, after students complained that hidden-camera videos from the university’s hostel had been leaked.

The DGP said the guilty in the case would not be spared and justice would prevail.

An all-women special investigation team of Ludhiana SP (counter intelligence) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, DSP Rupinder Kaur and DSP Deepika Singh is investigating the case.