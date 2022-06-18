Chandigarh: Army veteran pens ode to etiquettes and life

scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Chandigarh |
Updated: June 18, 2022 1:48:44 pm
Written by Kumari Astuti and Shristy Kamal

Author of 17 books, Col D S Cheema (retd) launched two more books titled ‘Put your best foot forward’ and ‘Mood Metaphors’ last week.

Retired Army officer, former principal of the prestigious Bharatiya Bhavan’s Dayanand College of Communication and Management, and a subject expert for Punjab Technical University (PTU), Cheema wears many hats. His book “Put your best foot forward” is a ready guide to the etiquettes, manners and fine graces of life.

“The book allows the readers to have an insight into multiple aspects of life about which we do not think at all,” said Col Cheema. He added a quote by Teddy Roosevelt, “To educate a person in the mind but not in morals is to educate a menace to society.”

On his maiden anthology of poetry called ‘Mood Metaphor’, he said he was very unsure about the book even though he has been writing poetry for a long time. “The poems are a first attempt and answer some overwhelming questions in a form that the reader can relate to easily.” Col Chema called his books “his immortal children”.

The uniqueness of the book launch was Nisha Luthra’s stage adaptation called “De- Side: which wolf are you feeding” based on the book. It depicted the importance of choosing between wrong and right for a purposeful life.

The launch at the Mini Tagore theatre was attended by General V P Malik and Dr Sumita Misra IAS, Dr Ranjana Malik, former president, Army Wives Welfare Association, Prof P K Khosla, chancellor, Shoolini University, Solan, Vivek Atray, author and motivational speaker and Dr K N Pathak, former Vice- Chancellor, Panjab University.

