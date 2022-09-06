Army truck rams into bike, kills class 12 student

A class 12 student travelling on a motorcycle was killed while his friend was injured after they were hit by a military truck in Ambala Cantonment on Monday.

The two boys, identified as Udit and Lokesh were taken to the military hospital where the doctors declared Udit dead. Lokesh is still undergoing treatment.

They were travelling to the Air Force school when the accident took place on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, the two were hit by the military truck near the Dargah.

The BC Bazaar police reached the spot with the forensic team.

The police have registered a case against the driver of the military truck.