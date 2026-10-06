Army Subedar faces court martial for cheating civilians of Rs 51.44 lakh

The case comes amid a series of recent court martial proceedings involving allegations of financial irregularities in the Army. (Image generated using AI)

A Subedar of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) in the Indian Army will be facing a General Court Martial for allegedly cheating several civilians of about Rs 51.44 lakh, according to a charge sheet served on him in September.

The Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), who was serving as a Subedar Clerk (Inventory Management) with 304 Field Workshop Company of 671 EME Battalion, attached to Headquarters 106 Infantry Brigade, faces six charges of cheating.

All six charges have been framed under Section 69 of the Army Act for committing a civil offence — cheating. The charge sheet says the alleged offences came to the notice of the competent authority on September 28, 2024. At the time of the alleged offences, the Subedar was performing duties as Section In-charge, Technical Store Section, 304 Field Workshop Company.