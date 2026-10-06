Army Subedar faces court martial for cheating civilians of Rs 51.44 lakh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A Subedar of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) in the Indian Army will be facing a General Court Martial for allegedly cheating several civilians of about Rs 51.44 lakh, according to a charge sheet served on him in September.
The Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), who was serving as a Subedar Clerk (Inventory Management) with 304 Field Workshop Company of 671 EME Battalion, attached to Headquarters 106 Infantry Brigade, faces six charges of cheating.
All six charges have been framed under Section 69 of the Army Act for committing a civil offence — cheating. The charge sheet says the alleged offences came to the notice of the competent authority on September 28, 2024. At the time of the alleged offences, the Subedar was performing duties as Section In-charge, Technical Store Section, 304 Field Workshop Company.
According to the particulars of the charges, the Subedar allegedly received Rs 3 lakh at field between April and May 2023 and Rs 15 lakh at Guwahati in May 2023. He is further accused of receiving Rs 5.60 lakh between August and December 2023 and Rs 10.13 lakh between September and December 2023. The remaining allegations involve receipt of Rs 3.50 lakh between August and September 2023 and Rs 14.19 lakh between December 2023 and February 2024.
Directions for his trial by General Court Martial have been endorsed by Major General NS Sohal, General Officer Commanding, 71 Infantry Division.
The case comes amid a series of recent court martial proceedings involving allegations of financial irregularities in the Army.
In October 2025, a General Court Martial at Tibri Military Station near Gurdaspur sentenced an Army Medical Corps Subedar to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment and dismissal from service after finding him guilty on six charges. Three charges were under the Prevention of Corruption Act relating to disproportionate assets and three under Section 63 of the Army Act. A search had recovered Rs 8 lakh from his car and Rs 7.83 lakh from his house. Scrutiny of bank accounts also showed deposits of Rs 27.11 lakh in his account and Rs 44.27 lakh in his wife’s account during his posting at a military hospital in Amritsar.
Earlier that month, a General Court Martial at Fatehgarh sentenced Lieutenant Colonel Avinash Gupta of the Army Service Corps to two years’ rigorous imprisonment and cashiering. He was convicted on three charges under Section 52(f) of the Army Act relating to fraudulent transactions, including alleged misuse of railway concession vouchers issued years earlier, and one charge of unbecoming conduct.
In July 2026, a Summary General Court Martial found a Major General of the Army Medical Corps, who had served as Commandant of 166 Military Hospital, Jammu, guilty on 16 of 18 charges relating to alleged irregularities and misappropriation involving medical stores worth around Rs 11 crore between August 2018 and January 2020. He was cashiered and sentenced to one year’s rigorous imprisonment.
In August 2026, a Summary General Court Martial at Nagrota convicted Lieutenant Colonel D Maji of the Army Medical Corps on five of 14 charges arising from the same hospital’s procurement of medical supplies in 2018-19. The case involved alleged projections of urgent requirements worth around Rs 3 crore. He was cashiered and sentenced to one year’s rigorous imprisonment.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram