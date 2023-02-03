Army shell explodes in house of Punjab’s Chandiala village, one injured

A 45-year-old man was injured on Wednesday after an ordinance that he was tinkering with inside his house in Chandiala village exploded.

According to the police the victim, one Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Chandiala village, was injured on February 1 at his home and was admitted with injuries and fractures on all four limbs.

Dera Bassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said that Lakhwinder was unfit for statement at the moment and they were yet to figure how he managed to lay his hands on the ordinance.

Ahluwalia said that the Field Ammunition Depot often burns unserviceable ammunition near the Ghaggar River as a means of disposing the ordinance. Villagers from nearby areas are known to extract copper and bronze from the remnants of these burnt unexploded shells to sell.

“We have requested the concerned military authority for surrounding the periphery of the area where such ordinance is burnt with barbed wires to restrict the access of trespassers,” ASP Ahluwalia said.

Ahluwalia added that an outreach camp will soon be held to spread awareness among people about hazards associated with handling unexploded shells.