Army rescue teams out in force in Punjab, Haryana for flood relief

Flood relief teams of the Army under the Western Command are actively carrying out rescue operations in various flood hit areas of Punjab and Haryana.

A senior Army officer informed that seven relief teams of the Army had been requisitioned by various district authorities out of which two have bene de-inducted after the situation stabilised and five are still deployed in the field.

Each team with a strength of 60-70 personnel with requisite equipment and resources are deployed at Mirthal (Pathankot), Dinanagar (Gurdaspur), Phillaur, Nakodar, Shahkot in Jalandhar and near Karnal. A total of 15 persons have been rescued so far from various areas.

Additional teams are earmarked to be deployed at short notice in other areas of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and J&K.

Assisted by the Karnal Police, the Indian Air Force rescued nine persons, including women and children, who had got stuck in Karnal. The rescue operation was carried out by the IAF in the early hours of Monday despite adverse weather, Haryana’s Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said.

It is learnt that Deputy Commissioner, Gurdaspur, had requisitioned help from the Army on August 17 and the same has now returned to the military station after completing its task. Similarly, a team of Army personnel deployed to rescue marooned persons in Dinanagar area has also completed its task.

Army personnel are still deployed in Nawanshahar since August 18 to plug a breach which has caused flooding in the surrounding areas. Three teams are also still fucntional in Phillaur, Nakodar and Shahkot for rescue work. Another column of Army personnel from Ambala has been deployed in Karnal for relief work, a senior officer said.