Army relief columns on stand-by in Punjab, IAF rescues stranded persons in Kullu

A truck swept away in swollen Beas River at Kullu Monday. The Indian Air Force has rescued 21 people stranded on islets in the Beas River in Himachal Pradesh over the past two days, officials said. On Sunday, a request was received at Sarsawa Airforce Station around 2:30 pm from the Himachal Pradesh government to rescue its personnel struck dueto incessant rains in Kullu.

The Army has kept its flood relief columns in Punjab on a stand-by with incessant rains lashing the state even as an Indian Air Force helicopter was pressed into service in Kullu in Himachal Pradesh to rescue 21 people stranded in flood waters.

Sources informed that Army units located in areas where flooding is expected in Punjab along the rivers Beas, Ravi and Sutlej have been asked to keep their flood relief columns ready in case the civil administration requisitions their deployment. “As of now the situation does not warrant any deployment but if the water level in the rivers rises and threatens habitations then we may be required to extend help,” said a senior officer.

The IAF activated its helicopters stationed at Air Force Station, Sarsawa, after receiving a request from Himachal government for the rescue of some persons stuck due to incessant rains at Kullu. “The Beas river had swelled and as a result of which small islets were formed in the river wherein people were stranded,” said an IAF spokesperson.

One MI-17 helicopter was launched from the helicopter unit based at Sarsawa, piloted by Squadron Leader Vipul Gupta with Sqn Ldr Dhiman as the co-pilot. The helicopter reached the spot and found 19 people stranded on an islet on the swelling Beas river. “The pilot brought the helicopter to a low hover and the crew helped the stranded people into the aircraft. They were then flown to the local airfield of Bhuntar,” the IAF spokesperson said.

Two youths were also spotted on another small strip of land in the Beas river this morning. The helicopter, which was available at Bhuntar, was launched and these two persons were winched up since there was no place for the helicopter to land. The helicopter and its crew have been instructed to wait at Bhuntar airstrip should any other rescue is required.

