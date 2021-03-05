Army orders probe into ‘fight’ between Indian & foreign Gentlemen Cadets at IMA

The reason behind the fight is not yet known.

The Army has ordered an investigation into a fist fight that allegedly broke out between Indian Gentlemen Cadets (GC) and their counterparts from a central Asian country, at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun on the intervening night of March 3-5, leaving many injured.

Sources say the IMA authorities immediately intervened and broke up the alleged fight. The reason behind it is not yet known.

Responding to a query, a senior officer at Army HQs New Delhi said that an investigation into the incident was underway.

“A case of scuffle involving Gentleman Cadets undergoing pre-commission training at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, has occurred on night 03/04 March 2021. The case is being investigated and followed-up as per regulations governing the academy,” the officer said.

Sources say such incidents are rare at the academy which has strict rules of discipline and any transgression can invite severe punishment ranging from relegation for a term, thereby losing seniority or withdrawal from the academy itself.

Lt Gen Harinder Singh is the Commandant of IMA Dehradun. He was earlier General Officer Commanding 14 Corps in Ladakh.