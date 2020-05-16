Army opens its Base Hospital for treating Delhi Police’s corona-infected personnel

At present seven policemen are undergoing treatment at the Base Hospital. (File/Representational Image) At present seven policemen are undergoing treatment at the Base Hospital. (File/Representational Image)

The Army’s Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment has extended its medical facilities to Delhi Police after latter made a request for admitting Covid-19 positive cases in the force.

At present seven policemen are undergoing treatment at the Base Hospital. Senior Army officers informed The Indian Express that the Army hospital was thrown open for the policemen after a request was made to the Army Headquarters by the Delhi Police.

“There are adequate arrangements at the Base Hospital to combat Covid-19 and since Delhi Police asked for our help we have had no hesitation in taking in their personnel who have tested positive for coronavirus. Seven of them are currently under treatment”, said a senior Army officer.

On May 6, a Delhi Police constable died of coronavirus after he was allegedly turned away from two hospitals. There had been allegations that had he been given timely help, the constable, in his early 30s, would have survived.

It is learnt that following this incident the top brass of Delhi Police decided to enlist the help of the Army medical authorities in order to ensure that its personnel who are infected by the virus while discharging their duties are ensured best possible medical treatment.

The GOC-in-C Western Command, Lt Gen RP Singh, also visited the Base Hospital in Delhi earlier this week and took stock of the anti-Covid measures. He also inquired about the facilities, which are being provided to the police personnel and directed that all possible help must be provided to them.

The GOC-in-C also visited the Delhi Area headquarters and was briefed by Lt Gen VK Mishra, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area about the prevailing Covid-19 situation and assistance being provided to civil authorities including Delhi Police.

The Army Commander also visited the quarantine facilities set up by the Army at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment.

