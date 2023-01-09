scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Army officer shoots wife dead, kills himself in Punjab

The incident happened in Ferozepur Cantonment. The police said the couple were undergoing regular counselling over marital discord.

The incident happened in Ferozepur Cantonment. The police said the couple were undergoing regular counselling over marital discord.
A serving Army officer in Punjab’s Ferozepur Cantonment allegedly shot his wife dead and killed himself. The officer also left a purported suicide note mentioning that he had harmed his wife, said the police.

The deceased were identified as Lieutenant Colonel Nishant Parmar and his wife Dimple, hailing from Himachal Pradesh. Both were in the age group of 40-45, the police said.

Naveen Sharma, station house officer (SHO) of Ferozepur Cantonment, confirmed the incident. The police took the suicide note into their custody.

Sharma told The Indian Express,”They had a marital dispute. Their only son wasn’t living with them. As per investigation, Dimple was hit by Parma and later strangulated. After killing his wife, the officer shot himself dead.”

The police confirmed that bodies were found in the couple’s house. It was also revealed that they were undergoing regular counselling over marital discord. Army officials also said that the Army and the police started an investigation into the case.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 14:29 IST
Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: SC extends till Feb 17 house arrest of Navlakha

