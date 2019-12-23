Army man from Ludhiana dies on duty in J&K; cremated with full honours

On the way from Srinagar to Baramulla, the vehicle skidded and rolled down the gorge and he could not survive.” (Representational image) On the way from Srinagar to Baramulla, the vehicle skidded and rolled down the gorge and he could not survive.” (Representational image)

An Army personnel posted in the Quick Response Team (QRT) died on-duty in Jammu & Kashmir when the vehicle in which he was travelling from Srinagar to Baramulla skidded. His mortal remains reached his native village Dholan in Jagraon Sunday and the cremation was done with full honours.

Mandeep Singh (27) from 24 Rashtriya Rifles was on duty and moving for an operation after getting a tip-off when the Army vehicle met with an accident on Friday. Three of his colleagues were injured but he succumbed to the injuries.

Subedar Chamkaur Singh from the same unit, who accompanied his mortal remains on Sunday, said, “Mandeep was posted in QRT of the Army and they were moving quickly after getting some specific inputs on possible militant infiltration. On the way from Srinagar to Baramulla, their vehicle skidded and rolled down the gorge and he could not survive.”

Mandeep’s father Hakam Singh also retired as subedar from Army. Mandeep was survived by parents, an elder sister and younger brother. He was unmarried. He was posted in J&K from past one year.

