Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Army man drugged, robbed at Haryana railway station: Police

The incident happened at the Kalka railway station Saturday night when the 45-year-old victim was about to board the Kalka-Howrah mail to reach his native state Jharkhand.

A 45-year-old Indian Army personnel was allegedly drugged and robbed at the Kalka railway station in Haryana. (Representational image via Unsplash)

A 45-year-old Indian Army personnel was allegedly drugged and robbed of his identity card, smartphone, Rs 3,000 and luggage at the Kalka railway station in Haryana Saturday night.

The victim, identified as Sprine Harage, was posted in Shimla, said the police. He came to the railway station to board the Kalka-Howrah mail to reach his native state Jharkhand. Sources said two unknown people met the victim and introduced themselves as natives of Jharkhand. They won the confidence of Harage and offered him a cold drink supposedly laced with sedatives, the police said.

“A police patrolling party found the victim lying unconscious at one of the platforms inside the railway station. The last train, which is the Kalka-Howrah mail departed at 11.55 pm. The police team tried to communicate with the victim and woke him up. He was in a semi-conscious condition as he started searching for his wallet, cell phone and luggage. We rushed him to the Kalka Civil Hospital. After getting first-aid treatment, he recorded his statement in which he mentioned two unknown people,” sub-inspector Chander Bhushan said.

Sources said that the two suspects were caught in CCTV cameras installed at the railway station. The government railway police have lodged a first information report (FIR) and started an investigation. The police said the victim called one of his colleagues and boarded a train to Jharkhand.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 02:38:28 pm
Gurgaon: Worker loses eight fingers while operating power press, says he had no training

