Accused of ‘stealing affection’ of officers’ wives, Army Major faces service termination

AFT declined to stay administrative proceedings over alleged extramarital affairs and directed the officer to respond to the showcause notice (Image generated using AI).

The Chief of Army Staff has issued a showcause notice to terminate the service of a major of the 11 Armoured Regiment, currently attached to 23 Grenadiers, over alleged extramarital affairs with the wives of two other Army officers.

The notice, dated August 10 and issued under Army Rules 19 and 14, asks why his services should not be terminated administratively because trial by court-martial is inexpedient due to “attendant circumstances”.

According to an original application filed before the Armed Forces Tribunal (Principal Bench, New Delhi), the proceedings stem from a written complaint his then-wife lodged in August 2023 with the Additional Directorate General (Discipline and Vigilance), Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army).