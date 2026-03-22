2 Army jawans’ aged parents beaten up in Punjab village, no police action yet

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An Army jawan serving in Special Forces battalions of the Parachute Regiment and posted in Jammu and Kashmir has been running from pillar to post to get an FIR registered against persons who beat up their aged parents in their native village in Gurdaspur district but there has been no response from the Punjab Police. His brother too is a jawan in Special Forces and is deployed in Assam.
Army officials say repeated attempts by senior Army officers and requests to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gurdaspur, Aditya, have resulted in no action and no FIR has been registered against those who assaulted the parents of the two jawans.
“The Kahnuwan SHO is just not doing anything under the influence of some AAP leaders of the area. It is with great difficultly that we were able to get the statements of the parents recorded with the police after reaching out to senior officers. Now there is pressure by SHO to take out the name of one of the persons from the complaint,” said an Army officer who did not want to be identified.
A complaint, dated March 18, was submitted to Inspector Gurnam Singh, Kahnuwan SHO, by Kartar Chand, the father of the two Army jawans, giving details of the assault on him and his wife and requesting the police to register an FIR. The husband and wife have been under treatment at government hospitals for the injuries suffered by them.
In a post on X, Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition, highlighted the plight of the Army jawans. “An Army jawan from the Special Forces of the Parachute Regiment, posted in J&K, is running pillar to post to get an FIR registered after goons brutally assaulted his aged parents in village Kiri Afghana, Qadian Assembly constituency.
I was informed about this by the Captain of his regiment. I raised the matter with the SSP Gurdaspur, yet even after 24 hours, the SHO Kahnuwan continues to refuse action — clearly under pressure from AAP leaders. Both sons of the assaulted couple are serving the nation in the Army — one in J&K and the other in Assam. Is this the reward for serving the nation? Under CM Bhagwant Mann, this is the grim reality of law and order in Punjab,” he said.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Bajwa, in whose contituency the village of the Army jawans falls, said that he spoke to the Gurdaspur SSP demanding that an FIR be registered but nothing has happened.
“I have received calls from serving as well as retired Army officers of the battalion in which one of the sons of the couple is serving and I raised the matter with the district police. It is regrettable that even family members of Army jawans are not safe in Punjab and they cannot get justice from the police,” said Bajwa.
A family member of the Army jawans said that the persons who assaulted their parents are roaming outside their house making further threats and attempting to implicate them in a complaint of their own.
When contacted, Gurdaspur SSP Aditya said he was aware of the matter and assured that action on the complaint will be taken as per law.
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