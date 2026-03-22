2 Army jawans’ aged parents beaten up in Punjab village, no police action yet

Army officials say repeated attempts by senior Army officers and requests to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gurdaspur, Aditya, have resulted in no action and no FIR has been registered against those who assaulted the parents of the two jawans.

An Army jawan serving in Special Forces battalions of the Parachute Regiment and posted in Jammu and Kashmir has been running from pillar to post to get an FIR registered against persons who beat up their aged parents in their native village in Gurdaspur district but there has been no response from the Punjab Police. His brother too is a jawan in Special Forces and is deployed in Assam.

Army officials say repeated attempts by senior Army officers and requests to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gurdaspur, Aditya, have resulted in no action and no FIR has been registered against those who assaulted the parents of the two jawans.

“The Kahnuwan SHO is just not doing anything under the influence of some AAP leaders of the area. It is with great difficultly that we were able to get the statements of the parents recorded with the police after reaching out to senior officers. Now there is pressure by SHO to take out the name of one of the persons from the complaint,” said an Army officer who did not want to be identified.