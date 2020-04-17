Army jawan slips into Satluj on LAC in Kinnaur

The search operations are being undertaken inspite of challenges of increasing water levels, high silt content, water current and presence of large boulders in the river. (Representational Image) The search operations are being undertaken inspite of challenges of increasing water levels, high silt content, water current and presence of large boulders in the river. (Representational Image)

Massive search and rescue operations are underway by the army for Lance Havildar Prakash Ralla of Tripeak Brigade who accidentally slipped and fell into Satluj while negotiating a crossing on the river near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

He was part of a patrolling party. Search operations were immediately launched, initially by the patrol party and later by employing around 200 persons of the unit.

The search operations are being undertaken inspite of challenges of increasing water levels, high silt content, water current and presence of large boulders in the river. Quadcopters, reconnaissance and observation helicopters as also specially trained divers from special forces and engineer task forces undertaking the search operations.

Coordination has been carried out with ITBP, BRO as also Karcham Dam authorities for requisite assistance, said an Army spokesperson.

