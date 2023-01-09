Army issues RFP for emergency purchase of helmets for Sikh troops

The Army has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for emergency purchase of nearly 13,000 helmets for Sikh troops through fast track procedure. The RFP, which is in public domain, was issued by the Army on January 5 this year for 12,730 ballistic helmets. Of these, 8,911 are needed of large size while 3,819 are required to be in extra large size. The helmets need to be of central bulge design and as per advanced combat design to suit the head size of Sikh troops who sport unshorn hair on their heads as per religious requirement.

This may well be the first such order of helmets exclusively for Sikh troops in the Army. Traditionally Sikh troops have not worn helmets in battles but lately in counter insurgency areas and on the Line of Control they have been seen wearing helmets as well as bullet proof ‘Patka’. As per religious norms, Sikh troops wear turbans and they have continued to do so in modern era battles too which date back to First World War. However, with changing nature of warfare and advances being made in personal protection as well as ballistic ammunition, safety of soldiers in combat has attained more importance than ever. Apart from pure Sikh regiments such as The Sikh Regiment and Sikh Light Infantry, substantial number of Sikhs also serve in the Punjab Regiment and certain other infantry units also. They also serve in large numbers in other arms and services too.

The other safety norms for the helmets for Sikh troops are the same as in regular helmets. The last date for submission of bids is January 27, 2023.

Veterans group thanks PM for OROP revision

The All India Defence Brotherhood (AIDB), Punjab chapter has thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the revision in One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme. In a letter written to the PM, the president of the Punjab chapter of AIDB, Brig KS Kahlon (retd) has appreciated the decision which will benefit more than 20 lakhs eligible ex-serviceman, war-widows, disabled personal and family pensioners.

Brig Kahlon has appealed to the PM to consider payment of arrears of enhanced pension to the super senior veterans above the age of 85 in one instalment, amongst some other categories. Kahlon feels number of such beneficiaries will be miniscule, which is further dwindling fast, and may not have any significant financial effect. Brig. Kahlon has also raised the matter with the chairman Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement (IESM), Maj. Gen. Satbir Singh (retd), who has agreed to take up the issue at his level as well. The President AIDB has also drawn the attention of the PM that during the Kargil War, the then PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee had noticed that there’s no national policy regarding the welfare of serving soldiers as well as ex-servicemen. He then constituted a high-powered committee headed by the then Defence Minister George Fernandes which amongst other members included the the Chief Minister Punjab. Brig Kahlon said the policy spelled out by that committee has not seen the light of the day by the successive governments. He has appealed to the PM to accomplish the unfinished agenda and to uniformly apply rules, regulations and methodology for the welfare needs of the defence personnel and avoid court cases.

He has also highlighted the need to set up “Military Commission” so that responsibility and accountability of the erring officials for non-compliance of the govt. orders/instructions and taken to task. “It will also be a morale booster for the warriors facing the extreme weather conditions and fighting the enemy in a befitting manner. Such a commission will go a long way, to ameliorate the numerous problems being faced by the families of the defenders of the nation, war widows and yesteryear’s warriors,” wrote Brig Kahlon.