Chandigarh: Army flags fake ‘MI letter’ on Sikh troops being used by SFJ

THE ARMY has sounded a warning over a misinformation campaign being run by separatist pro-Khalistan outfit, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), using a fake letter of the Military Intelligence (MI) to incite Sikh soldiers.

The fake letter is being circulated on social media platforms by SFJ and its legal adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. A video has also been put out by Pannun on Twitter in which he is instigating Sikh soldiers by quoting from the fake letter. Pannun quotes extensively from the fake letter and also refers to the killings of Sikh soldiers in the 1984 riots.

A senior officer in the Army HQs told The Sunday Express that the Army had taken note of the fake letter. The fake letter, dated December 3, 2018 and classified as ‘Secret’, is signed by a non-existent ‘Brig Vikram Malhotra’ and is being circulated on Whatsapp and Twitter. “The general public is requested to guard against the disinformation being spread,” the officer said.

The fake letter bears the name of ‘Psy Ops Dept’ of MI and mentions that the Sikhs in the three services are under observation because there was support among them for the separatist campaign ‘Referendum 2020’ being run by SFJ. It also talks about family members of the Sikh soldiers being kept under observation by the military. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and SFJ have also circulated photographs and news clipping of a Sikh soldier allegedly arrested in Batala in June this year for subversive activities.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had taken strong exception to SFJ’s plans to hold the ‘Kartarpur Sahib Convention – 2019’, coinciding with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. This, he said, had lent credence to his fears that Pakistan’s decision to open the Kartarpur Corridor was an “ISI game-plan to help forces inimical to India, including SFJ.”

“The whole affair is a bigger conspiracy by the Pak Army, which is persistently trying to revive militancy in Punjab. Punjab is today much better equipped than it was in the 80s and 90s when Pak-backed terrorism had swept the state, he said, warning Islamabad against extending any further support to SFJ or other such outfits that were bent on disturbing the state’s hard-earned peace.