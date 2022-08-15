scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Killed in anti-terror operation, Army dog Axel gets gallantry award

In recent years this would be the highest gallantry award that an Army Dog has received for services rendered in Counter Insurgency operations.

Written by Man Aman Singh Chhina | Chandigarh |
Updated: August 15, 2022 3:46:55 am
Security personnel pay tribute to the mortal remains of Axel, army's elite assault dog squad shot dead by a terrorist in Kashmir during a counter terrorism operation, in Baramulla district, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (PTI/File)

A two-year-old Army dog named Axel who was killed in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir on July 30 while taking part in a search operation with a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion has been posthumously awarded the gallantry award Mention-in-Despatches.

In recent years this would be the highest gallantry award that an Army Dog has received for services rendered in Counter Insurgency operations. Appreciation awards such as Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card and Vice Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card, which lie below gallantry awards like Mention-in-Despatch, have been commonly awarded to Army dogs for their excellence in duty in counter insurgency operations.

Read in Explained |Explained: How are Army dogs recruited and trained, what duties do they perform?

The dog handlers, regular Army soldiers, are eligible for the gallantry medals and have been awarded Shaurya Chakra and Sena Medal for gallantry while taking part in operations with their dogs. Mention-in-Despatches is also a gallantry award which is given in war time actions and in counter insurgency operations for services rendered beyond the call of duty.

Axel was serving in the 26 Army Dog Unit in the Kashmir valley and was deployed in a search mission during an anti-terror operation being carried out by the 29 Rashtriya Rifles. While he was clearing the rooms where suspected terrorists were holed up, one of the terrorists in hiding fired at him leading to fatal injuries. A subsequent post mortem of Axel conducted at the 54 Army Veterinary Hospital revealed that he had more than ten bullet wounds and a fracture of the femur.
Axel was honoured at a ceremony held by HQs 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles where wreaths were laid by the General Officer Commanding Kilo Force of Rashtriya Rifles and other senior officers. He was later buried in the unit grounds of 26 Army Dog Unit.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...Premium
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solutionPremium
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solution
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...Premium
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...

In a statement made in the Parliament in 2019, the Minister of State for Defence had revealed that the Army had 25 full dog units and two half units. A full dog unit comprises 24 dogs and a half unit has 12 of them.

The Indian Army has various breeds of dogs in its dog units. These include Labradors, German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois and Great Mountain Swiss Dogs. Axel was reportedly a Belgian Malinois breed dog.

There are a variety of duties which are performed by Army Dogs and these include guard duty, patrolling, sniffing explosives including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), mine detection, sniffing contraband items including drugs, assaulting potential targets, avalanche debris detection as well as participating in search operations to locate hiding fugitives and terrorists. Each Army Dog has a dog handler with him who is responsible for the well-being of the dog as also to guide it through the various tasks that he is to perform.

Advertisement

In the United Kingdom, the highest award for animals in military or police service is the PDSA Dickin Medal. It was instituted in 1943 by Maria Dickin, founder of People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) for any animal displaying conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty while serving with British armed forces or civil emergency services. The bronze Dickin Medal is embossed with words ‘For Gallantry” on one side and “We Also Serve” on the other.

More from Chandigarh

In the US, there is a Medal of Bravery which is awarded to animals and has been instituted in 2019. The US also has a K-9 Medal of courage which has been instituted by the American Humane Association.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 02:49:30 am

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'

3

Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’

4

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India helped world discover true potential of democracy, says President Murmu

5

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

Featured Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
Explained: History of the PIN code, which turns 50 this Independence Day
Explained: History of the PIN code, which turns 50 this Independence Day
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies

Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies

Nitish likely to retain Home; RJD may get Finance & Health
Bihar Cabinet

Nitish likely to retain Home; RJD may get Finance & Health

The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

At malls, markets, Metro stations in Delhi, no entry without mask

At malls, markets, Metro stations in Delhi, no entry without mask

The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by Nazism
Express Explained

The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by Nazism

Premium
Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: BJP & Congress lock horns

Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: BJP & Congress lock horns

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?
Express Opinion

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?

Premium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement