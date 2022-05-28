Army divers brought in to locate man who jumped into Sukhna Lake

A team of divers from a Special Forces battalion of the Army was pressed into service on Saturday to locate the body of a man who had jumped into Sukhna Lake on Friday evening.

The operation to locate the body began at around 6:30 am this morning with the body finally being found at noon and handed over to the Chandigarh Police.

The Army’s help was requisitioned late on Friday evening after efforts by the Chandigarh administration to locate the body of the man with the help of locally arranged divers failed to deliver results. A request was then made to the Western Command Headquarters in Chandimandir for help.

According to an officer of the Western Command, a 26-year-old man had taken a boat on hire on Friday evening, which he shared with another person. The boat with the two men rowed to the middle of the lake where the man, a resident of Sahnewal, near Ludhiana, suddenly jumped into the lake.

After local efforts to find the man failed, the Army’s help was sought and a team of Special Forces personnel from a battalion stationed nearby was asked to move to Chandigarh at around midnight.

One Army officer and personnel from 10 other ranks, including a team of divers, took part in the search operation