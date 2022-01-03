Army chopper makes safe emergency landing in Jind

An Army helicopter flying from Bathinda to Delhi Sunday made an emergency landing at an agricultural field at Jajanwala village of Haryana’s Jind district. All the three persons on board are safe.

The landing happened at 12 noon and it flew again after nearly five hours after necessary repair work. As soon as the villagers came to know about the landing, they rushed to the spot. They offered all necessary support, including food and tea to the Army personnel on board the helicopter.

Later, the local officials reached there. Jind Tehsildar Virender Kumar said: “The emergency landing at an agricultural field had taken place because of some fault in it. Only three persons were on board. Nearly two hours later, another helicopter with mechanics on board landed here and the helicopter was repaired.”