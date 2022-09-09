Army, Air Force conduct joint exercise ‘Gagan strike’ in Punjab

Army’s Kharga Corps and the Air Force have conducted joint exercise ‘Gagan Strike’ in Punjab, a defence spokesperson said on Friday.

The exercise, conducted over four days, comprised the deployment of attack helicopters as the aerial arm in support of ground forces carrying out drills, practising annihilation of enemy defences and deep penetration. It also showcased precision firepower of the attack helicopters in coordination with ground forces’ mechanised columns.

It validated the Apache 64E and Advanced Light Helicopter WSI as potent weapons delivery platforms. “The force multiplier effect of combining these machines with ground operations has enhanced the forces’ combat superiority,” the spokesperson said.

The joint exercise was spearheaded by General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma.

Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, witnessed the exercise. He exhorted the combat forces to continue to evolve such concepts and remain prepared to counter any contingency on the western borders.