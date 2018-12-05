Arms Act case: Sikh preacher Daduwal acquitted

Sikh preacher Baljeet Singh Daduwal, who is also the parallel Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, was acquitted in a 2014 Arms Act case by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Amarinder Pal Singh here on Tuesday.

Advertising

The case was lodged against him in August 2014 after police claimed to have recovered 10 live cartridges of AK-47 from his vehicle. Daduwal was arrested on August 21, 2014, from Gurdwara Jandalisar in Bathinda in a 2009 case related to a clash between Dera followers and Sikhs, registered at Bajakhana police station in Faridkot. The arms case was slapped by Jaiton police on him.

Harinder Pal Tiwana, the cousel of Daduwal, said that the court acquitted him as charges could not be framed against him.

Daduwal, in a press statement, stated SAD President Sukhbir Badal had got false cases framed against him and he has been acquitted in one cases. A case against him in Bhikhi area of Mansa is pending in which clash between Dera followers and Sikhs in 2011.