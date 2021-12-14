Armed with reports of 6 surveys, Cong searches for winners

While opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have already announced a number of candidates for 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress is depending on the report of at least six different surveys to zero in on its nominees.

The six surveys have been got done by AICC, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC secretary Harish Chaudhary, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab party president Navjot Singh Sidhu, and the intelligence department. The reports are being collated to zero in on the most suitable candidate.

The party plans to put out its first list before Christmas, a source said. “We have taken feedback from Channi, Sidhu and campaign committee chief Sunil Jakhar on several MLAs. They are on board with over 50 per cent names. We did not have a going meeting but the list has been run past all three of them. They are on board. If all goes well, we will soon declare our first list,” a source, privy to the discussions, said.

He added that the party may have to change a few MLAs. “A few ministers may also not get the ticket this time. The party wants to be very careful in choosing its nominees. Every seat will matter as the Congress currently has 80 MLAs in the 117-member House. We have to take the anti-incumbency factor very strongly. Otherwise, it will be difficult for us,” the source added.

The party is wary of former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh forming his own outfit – the Punjab Lok Congress. There are fears that the dissidents may switch over to the PLC. The leader, however said, “We want Amarinder to take our dissidents. The will only spoil our opponents’ chances. We will feel safer,” said the leader.

Sources said that several MLAs wanted to swap their constituencies. “It is not going to look good on them. Let us see what we do. We will just do whatever benefits the party.”

The screening committee led by Ajay Maken also met party MPs from Punjab in Delhi on Monday and discussed the political scenario in the state. “The panel took a feedback on the opposition parties and how these are going to fare in the elections,” a source added.

Chief of campaign committee Sunil Jakhar has also called its first meeting on Wednesday. He has invited Channi and Sidhu. It remains to be seen if the duo attends the meeting or not.

Manifesto committee chairman Partap Bajwa would also be addressing a press conference on Tuesday.