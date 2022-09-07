An Express Series | Armed with machines, decomposer, Haryana aims to cut farm fires by half

Officials of Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare department are hoping to see a reduction by at least 50 per cent in the number of stubble burning incidents this year compaired to 2021.

A senior officer told The Indian Express that when the farm agitation was going on last year, a lot of farmers were not listening to them and continued burning paddy stubble which led to an increase of farm fires last year. From 4,202 cases in 2020, stubble burning incidents rose to 6987 in 2021.

The officer added that now the focus is mainly on six districts – Fatehabad, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Jind and Sirsa – and they contribute around 80 per cent to the total incidents of crop residue burning.

“To tackle the issue, we have deputed a nodal officer for each of these districts who will approach farmers — who burnt paddy stubble last year–, and spread awareness. Officers will also keep an eye on the incidents of stubble burning this year,” the officer said, adding that as per plans, this year ‘pusa decomposer’ will be sprayed on 5 lakh

acres to destroy stubble.

“This year, the agriculture department will spray care pro decomposer on one lakh acres and UPL company will take care of the rest from CSR funds. After spraying, paddy residue will be easily eliminated and pollution will not spread. And the farmers will face less problem at the time of sowing the next crop,” the officer added.

State chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal had earlier stated that industries department will prepare an economic detailed

project for tariffed and non-tariffed pellets MSMEs based on stubble residue.

Every industrialist will also upload requirements on the portal of the agriculture department through environment engineer. Kaushal added that seminars should be organised to make industrialists aware about the use of biomass fuel made from stubble and also the subsidy and other benefits given by the government.

Burning crop residues is not only harmful to the environment but it also decreases the fertility of the soil. Hence, apart from taking action, proper awareness should also be spread.

Referring to a report of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), CM Manohar Lal Khattar had in July said that there has been a 73 per cent reduction in burning of crop residues since 2016. The CM had said, “To control stubble burning, we have provided free decomposer capsules to the farmers. Till now, 3,19,350 acres have been covered with decomposer technology. The target is to cover 5 lakh acres during Kharif-2022.”

The government has also promised to give Rs 1,000 per acre incentive for not burning stubble and instead making stubble bales for its proper management. It stated, “Around 50 per cent subsidy is being given on equipment and 80 per cent for custom hiring centres. In the past four years, about 73,000 machines have been given to farmers with a subsidy of Rs 584 crore. In villages located in red zones, up to Rs 10 lakh is given to the panchayat as an incentive for not burning the stubble. Besides, 5 lakh tonne of paddy husks are being used in nine biomass power projects in the state. Two more such plants will be commissioned this year.”

In November last year, Khattar had stated that stubble burning contributes 18-20 per cent for air pollution, holding “other factors” responsible for the rest. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda had sought compensation for farmers to encourage them to process crop residue instead of burning stubble.