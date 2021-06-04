Armed with dossiers on colleagues, Capt Amarinder Singh in Delhi to meet team Kharge

ARMED WITH dossiers on several party colleagues and the achievements of his government, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh is likely to meet the three-member Congress committee led by Opposition Leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday.

The committee, constituted by AICC president Sonia Gandhi, is looking into the grievances of Congress leaders from Punjab after recent intense infighting.

Sources said the pile of files also has a dossier on Navjot Singh Sidhu that lists the alleged activities of a few of his and his wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s aides. The dossier has allegations that one of their aides was instrumental in getting Change in Land Use (CLUs) files of illegal and unauthorised colonies cleared, 500 acres of Nadda and Karoran village were being made a part of Nayagaon municipal committee by extending the limits.

It also mentions land deals in Derabassi, Zirakpur and Amritsar, some booths of municipalities being given on rent to known persons by causing a loss to the state exchequer. The dossier has allegations that several aides of Sidhu launched their own firms to land up with projects.

There are files about several MLAs, and their alleged involvement in sand mining; a few were given licenses by the excise department, said sources.

Amarinder will be the last leader to meet the committee. Party MLAs, MPs, PPCC chief, leaders of frontal organisations and the in-charges of segments where Congress does not have sitting legislators have already aired their grievances.

The in-charges of Assembly segments met the committee personally on Thursday and joined through Zoom. Party MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari also met the Kharge committee on Thursday.

Sources said Thursday is the last day of five-day-long meetings. Soon, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to call both Amarinder and his colleague Navjot Sidhu to Delhi after the committee submits its report to him. A few leaders from warring camp of Sukhjinder Randhawa and Charanjeet Singh Channi may also be called to Delhi.

The party is working on several options. There may be a few changes in the Cabinet and in PPCC. The call will be taken after the committee submits its report, sources said.

Amarinder reached Delhi in the afternoon and went straight to Kapurthala House. He had meetings with his close legislators and ministers. A few legislators and ministers had several meetings, while the ministers who have raise a banner of revolt against the CM and have been camping in Delhi for the last couple days, returned to Chandigarh on Thursday.