Armed robbers hold family hostage for two hours in Zirakpur, escape with gold and silver worth lakhs

In a daylight robbery, four armed men robbed gold and silver worth lakhs from a house at Zirakpur, holding the occupant family hostage at gun-point for around two hours. The incident took place at around 11.30 am at Sharma Estate in Lohgarh village located in the heart of Zirakpur. Police registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter.

Police said four unidentified men carried out robbery at the house of Jaidev Goel (65), the regional manager at Muthoot Finance in Sector 35, Chandigarh.

Jaidev Goel said that after he left for work on Thursday morning, and while his wife Naresh Rani (60), his son Kapil Goel (40) and their maid were at home, four men entered their house and one of them first took the maid as hostage. “My wife thought that my maid and her husband were quarrelling, but soon she found that three more men had entered our house and they were pointing a gun at our son. They then asked my wife to give gold,” Jaidev Goel told the police.

He further said that the robbers remained in the house for around two hours, searched the house and took away gold and silver worth lakhs.

Goel, who had earlier retired as a Deputy General Manager from Union Bank, told the police the robbers tied his family members and fled on two bikes.

Goel’s son Kapil Goel said, “We are stunned, it happened in broad daylight, the robbers had come on two bikes and were carrying weapons. They threatened my mother that they would kill me in case she did not give them gold and other items,” he added.

SP (Rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal, along with Zirakpur Deputy SP Amroz Singh, had reached the spot following the incident. She said that police has initiated an investigation and soon the accused will be traced. “We are working on many theories. At this point nothing can be ruled out. Our forensic teams have collected the samples,” she added.