Armed men fire at CA’s Kharar house, assault him with rods

Arun Sharma sustained injuries on his legs and arms and was taken to Indus Hospital in Mohali.

Seven armed men reportedly fired several gunshots at the house of a Chartered Accountant (CA) near Janta Chowk in Zaildaran Mohalla early morning on Thursday. The assailants eventually broke into the house and assaulted the 62-year-old CA Arun Sharma with iron rods and other weapons. The victim, who suffered severe injuries, has been admitted at a private hospital in Derabassi. Sources said, the attack was an outcome of an old enmity.

Some of the assailants were identified as Bhavjeet Gill, Baljeet Chowdhary, Akashdeep and Harinder Sahota, while three others are yet to be identified.

Police said, the incident took place around 3 am, when a group of 7-8 men armed with pistols, rods and sluggers began firing gunshots at the house of CA Arun Sharma, who was present at his house with his wife and son.

A police officer probing the case told The Indian Express that the assailants had first started firing gunshots at the walls and doors of the house and then, broke into the house by breaking locks. The accused assaulted Sharma with sluggers.

“One of the accused, identified as Bhavjeet Gill, was the friend of Sharma’s son Deven Sharma, but last year both had an argument, following which Bhavjeet Gill began threatening Deven. Moreover, last year some people had beaten up Gill at Phase 2 in Mohali and Gill was suspecting that Deven had arranged those people to attack him,” the officer said.

He further said that after the incident at Phase 2, Bhavjeet Gill had allegedly abducted Deven Sharma and made his objectionable video. However, the issue was resolved after both the parties entered an agreement. “Bhavjeet Gill continued to threaten Deven Sharma following which the latter shifted to his maternal parent’s house. He had returned to his house few months ago, following which Gill had again started threatening him,” the officer said.

Sources said, when the assailants came to attack Sharma’s house, Deven was also present there, but as Arun Sharma saw the accused on CCTV cameras, he asked Deven to flee the scene.

“The assailants had first fired gunshots at the walls and at the CCTV cameras, then they scaled the wall and entered the house and fired at the doors, then they broke open the door and assaulted Sharma,” a police officer disclosed.

Arun Sharma sustained injuries on his legs and arms and was taken to Indus Hospital in Mohali. He was later shifted to the hospital’s Derabassi branch.

SP (Rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said that Sharma sustained injuries with blunt weapons and nobody was injured by the bullets.

She added that a case was filed, as the raids were on to nab the accused. “They fired 7-8 rounds, but nobody sustained any bullet injury. The matter is related to an old enmity,” she said.

A case was filed under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 450 (house-tress pass), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act against Bhavjeet Gill, Baljeet Chowdhary, Akashdeep , Harinder Sahota and three of their unidentified accomplices.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd