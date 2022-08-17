scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Armed man enters bizman’s house, flees after kin raise alarm

Police have registered a case under the Arms Act, trespassing, and attempt of robbery at Sector 36 police station.

Chandigarh |
August 17, 2022 11:40:07 am
When he was not given access, he tried to threaten them with his gun. When they raised the alarm, the man scaled the external door and ran away. (Representational image)

A masked man carrying a pistol and disguised as a courier boy tried to enter the house of a businessman in Sector 35 Thursday. The accused ran after one of the family members raised the alarm.

Police said that the man, carrying a bag containing a brick and clothes, was allowed to enter through the external door but was not given access through the second door. The owner, Sunil Bajaj, was not at home; the only occupants were women who found the man suspicious.

When he was not given access, he tried to threaten them with his gun. When they raised the alarm, the man scaled the external door and ran away.

“The incident took place around 3.45 pm. When the unknown man entered the house carrying a pistol, there were only women present in the house. The women raised the alarm which made the suspect nervous and he ran away from the spot. Efforts are being made to establish the identity of the suspect through CCTV cameras installed in the street”, a police officer said.

Police have registered a case under the Arms Act, trespassing, and attempt of robbery at Sector 36 police station. The FIR was registered on the statement of Tansuyi Bajaj, wife of Sunil Bajaj. Police said efforts are being made to nab the suspect.

In September 2016, a local businessman Harvinder Bajaj was kidnapped from his house in Sector 35 and was released after the kidnappers received the ransom of Rs 40 lakh. Later, the mastermind behind the kidnapping was gunned down by the Punjab Police.

Recently, an unknown man entered the house of a retired army officer in Sector 27 and robbed him of Rs 5,000.
The suspect had trapped the retired army officer claiming that he is known to one of his relatives.

