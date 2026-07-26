‘Arm-twisting won’t be tolerated’: Punjab minister urges power employees to end strike

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Punjab minister Aman Arora Sunday urged the striking Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employees to immediately withdraw their strike, saying it is causing immense hardship to farmers during the crucial paddy transplantation season and disrupting essential services for nearly three crore people across the state.
In his appeal, Arora stated, “I fold my hands and appeal to my Power Corporation employee brothers and sisters to immediately withdraw the strike and restore electricity services to normal. Around 90 per cent of the employees, nearly 18,500 personnel, are on strike, and because of this nearly three crore people of Punjab are being affected. Neither the government nor the people can accept attempts to create pressure by disrupting essential public services or causing hardship to citizens.
“Place your demands before the government without hesitation. Every genuine demand will be resolved through dialogue, but this approach of arm-twisting the government by inconveniencing the public will neither be tolerated nor viewed favourably. Let us resolve every issue through discussions while safeguarding the larger interests of Punjab and its people.”
Reiterating that the Bhagwant Mann government is always ready for dialogue, he said a high-level committee constituted 25 days ago at the employee unions’ request is already deliberating on their pending demands.
Addressing a press conference in Sunam on Sunday, Arora, who is also the head of the Punjab AAP unit, further said, “Power Corporation employees have been on strike since July 21, causing considerable inconvenience to the people of Punjab, especially our farmers. The ongoing paddy transplantation season is at a crucial stage, and disruption of electricity services has added to the hardships faced by farmers. Besides farmers, domestic consumers, traders, our mothers, sisters and the general public are also facing serious inconvenience due to disruption in power-related services.”
Arora also appealed to farmer organisations to engage with the employee unions to help bring the strike to an end.
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