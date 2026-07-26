‘Arm-twisting won’t be tolerated’: Punjab minister urges power employees to end strike

Punjab minister Aman Arora Sunday urged the striking Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employees to immediately withdraw their strike, saying it is causing immense hardship to farmers during the crucial paddy transplantation season and disrupting essential services for nearly three crore people across the state.

In his appeal, Arora stated, “I fold my hands and appeal to my Power Corporation employee brothers and sisters to immediately withdraw the strike and restore electricity services to normal. Around 90 per cent of the employees, nearly 18,500 personnel, are on strike, and because of this nearly three crore people of Punjab are being affected. Neither the government nor the people can accept attempts to create pressure by disrupting essential public services or causing hardship to citizens.