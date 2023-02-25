After arguments, group attacks polytechnic student, 35 booked

At least 35 persons attacked the student of a Polytechnic college in Khooninajra village near Kharar in Mohali district. Police registered the case and arrested one accused while the hunt was on for the other.

The complainant, a minor student of sixth semester in the college, stated to the police that on February 23, he along with his friend was playing cricket in the college ground and another student of the college had come there and started arguing over an old issue.

The complainant alleged that while the argument was going on the the man who had entered the cricket ground assaulted his friend.

“We informed the incident to the warden but no action was taken, at around 8 pm the same student had entered the college with a group of around 30 men, mostly outsiders, and attacked me with sharp edged weapons and iron rods,” the complainant alleged. Acting on the complaint, Kharar (city) police registered a case against 35 persons under sections 326, 323 (assault), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police officials said that they had identified three accused including the main accused and also arrested one assailant.