Argument over slow bowling fast turns into slanging match; one injured, other booked

CRICKET IS called a gentleman’s game. But they threw this age-old adage out of the boundary and engaged in a no-holds-barred verbal duel. And the unfriendly match ended in a bodyline attack, literally.

Advertising

A brawl broke out between two persons on slow bowling during a cricket match at Dayalpura village near Zirakpur on Monday. The incident landed one person in the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) while the other was booked on charges of assault and criminal intimidation.

Police registered a case on Tuesday after recording the statement of the injured person, identified as Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Dayalpura resident. Gurwinder works as an architect at Zirakpur.

Gurwinder stated in his complaint that after finishing his work, he went to his home on Monday and then went to a playground at his village around 5 pm. He was batting while the accused, identified as Jagmeet Singh of the same village, was bowling.

Advertising

“Jagmeet Singh was bowling very fast. I did not have the safety gear like leg pads and elbow guards. I asked Jagmeet to bowl slow but instead of paying heed to me, he started arguing with me. We both exchanged abuses, following which the other people present on the ground intervened and pacified both of us,” Gurwinder said.

The complainant said that after the brawl, Jagmeet left the ground on his bike and went home while he stayed back.

Gurwinder alleged, “Jagmeet came back with a sharp-edged weapon and attacked me. I tried to save myself but suffered serious injuries. I was bleeding. Jagmeet fled after attacking me.”

After receiving information about the incident, Gurwinder’s brother Narinder Singh reached the spot and took him to civil hospital at Dhakoli.

The investigating officer of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sukhdev Singh, said that the doctors referred Gurwinder to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, but due to major injuries, doctors referred the injured to PGIMER. The victim was discharged on late Tuesday evening.

Jagmeet was booked under sections 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station. He is said to be unemployed.