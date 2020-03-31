Argument over mobile: 19-year-old stabs younger brother to death in Chandigarh

The incident happened around 11 am. Sources said the brothers, both school dropouts and addicts, lost their father a long time back. (Representational Image) The incident happened around 11 am. Sources said the brothers, both school dropouts and addicts, lost their father a long time back. (Representational Image)

An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death by his elder brother during an argument over cell phone in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on Monday. The crime occurred during the curfew.

The victim was identified as Abhishek Thakur. His elder brother Aman Thakur, 19, was arrested. He stabbed Abhishek twice with a sharp-edged weapon.

Abhishek suffered fatal injuries to his heart and succumbed to death during treatment at GMSH-16.

The incident happened around 11 am. Sources said the brothers, both school dropouts and addicts, lost their father a long time back. They along with their mother Rani Devi stayed with their maternal grandfather Dilbagh Singh in Bapu

Dham Colony. The victim, Abhishek Thakur, was a motor mechanic. The accused is unemployed.

Police sources said Dilbagh Singh informed the police that Aman had pawned his cell phone to Abhishek for Rs 1,000 two weeks ago and claimed he would take back his phone after two weeks.

Sources said Abhishek had handed over the phone to one of his friends. On Monday, Aman demanded his cell phone back from Abhishek, who expressed his inability to return the phone and sought Rs 1,000.

It led to an angry argument between the brothers. Abhishek ran out of the house to save himself. Aman picked up a sharp-edged object, chased him and stabbed him twice in an open area. The weapon hit him in the chest and punctured the heart. Passersby informed the police control room and raised the alarm.

Sources said Aman escaped towards Shanti Nagar, Mani Majra, and was later caught. A police party, including DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel and Inspector Narinder Patial, rushed to the spot. Aman was rushed to GMSH-16 in the police vehicle. He died during treatment.

A police officer said, “Around 11 am, there was relaxation in the curfew. Accused Aman Thakur was arrested within three hours of the crime. He confessed to his crime. The weapon is yet to be recovered.”

A case was registered at the Sector 26 police station. The accused will be produced in a local court on Tuesday. The body will be handed over to family members after a postmortem examination on Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.