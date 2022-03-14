‘Are you joking?’: Sunil Jakhar hits at Ambika Soni and Charanjit Singh Channi

Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sunil Jakhar Monday hit out at the Congress party’s veteran leader Ambika Soni and Charanjit Singh Channi as he called the former chief minister a “liability” and added his “greed pulled him down.”

Jakhar was referring to reports that Soni said during the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), on Sunday that the state leadership did not support Channi even as the high command had created a national asset in the leader by naming him the CM.

Jakhar said in a tweet, “An asset – r u joking? Thank God he wasn’t declared a ‘National Treasure’ at CWC by the ‘Pbi’ lady who proposed him as CM in first place.

May be an asset for her but for the party he has been only a liability. Not the top brass,but his own greed pulled him and the party down.”

Jakhar was referring to the raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Channi’s nephew, Bhupinder Singh Honey, in a money laundering case pertaining to illegal sand mining. The central agency arrested Bhupinder on February 4 and claimed to have recovered Rs 10 crore in cash during searches before his arrest.

This is not the first time Jakhar has attacked Channi and Soni. Soni blocked Jakhar’s chances of becoming Punjab chief minister last year after making a statement that a Sikh should hold the top post in the state. The high command finalised Channi’s name to replace former chief minister Amarinder Singh.