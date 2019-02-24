Architects to organise Chandigarh Urban Festival today

Written by Sumedha Sharma

Advertising

A group of architects is all set to organize the annual Chandigarh Urban Festival “to promote and celebrate the feeling of togetherness and solidarity among the people of tricity” on Sunday.

Dr Prabhjot Kaur, Vice President , Act Chandigarh (a registered society of prominent architects and citizens) said, “CUF’ 19 will showcase 25 cultural performances along with a children’s parliament and solidarity march to pay tribute to martyrs of Pulwama attack.”

The programme will begin at 10pm with children’s parliament in Capitol complex, sector 1 followed by a solidarity march at 2pm from Jan Marg sector 9-10 intersection opposite the UT secretariat. The festival will culminate with the release of sky lanterns at Capitol complex at 6:30 pm.

Ajay Sharma, member of Act Chandigarh told Chandigarh Newsline “Chandigarh has been designed beautifully but purpose of few places have not been achieved so we came up with this idea to use the city in a such a way that we unite for our city, our celebration”. This year we are adding a new flavour by involving children participation from 13 colleges and universities including children from slum who will witness this celebration for the first time. “ This year CUF invites youth to collaborate with the organisation and give strength to this movement.

Advertising

“We unite in our strength and we unite in our grief” said Ajay Sharma.