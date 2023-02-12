ARCHEX exhibition showcases new architecture trends

In a first in the region where the works of young architects are being showcased in line with the changing economies and conditions, the seminar Next Generation: New Architecture was held here on Saturday, as part of the four-day ARCHEX, an exhibition on interiors, exteriors and construction material.

“The seminar was conceptualised to showcase the trends in new architecture especially in the last decade or so. It is the first time that works of young architects are being shown to the audience in this region in this manner,” said Surinder Bahga, president Fire and Security Association of India, Chandigarh Chapter.

“Architecture as a profession has undergone many changes over the last few years due to changing economic conditions, advent of new materials and technologies and living habits of people, he added.

Mridul Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, was the cief guest on the occasion and the seminar was organised by Indian Institute of Architects, Chandigarh Chapter and Minds Media and Management Private Limited.

He said the importance of modern architecture can be seen from destruction caused in Turkey and Syria because of the devastating earthquake.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr Harveen Bhandari, Dean Research and Scholastic Development, Chitkara School of Planning and Architecture.

She deliberated on “promising young architects working in India for the last 10-15 years in an array of specialisations leading to designing built environments with an extremely passionate eye and being culturally relevant. The presentation comprised examples of buildings renowned for their out-of-the-box designs and for creating beautiful and functional spaces appealing to their social and physical context”.

Advertisement

Architect Noor Dasmesh emphasised on designing buildings to suit local conditions.

Many leading architecture colleges, universities, architects, engineers, builders participated in the seminar.

The exhibition is on from February 10 to 13 at Parade Ground in Sector 17, Chandigarh.