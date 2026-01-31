‘Arbitrary, illegal’: HC orders Haryana to pay full Rs 4.2 lakh medical bill, slams ‘callous’ 12-year delay

Justice Sandeep Moudgil ruled that partial denial of claim for a life-saving surgery in a non-empanelled hospital violated the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
4 min readJan 31, 2026 01:24 PM IST
HaryanaThe court emphasised that the right to medical reimbursement is rooted in the fundamental right to life. (Photo of Punjab and Haryana High Court)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has allowed a writ petition filed by Suresh Kumar, a government employee, and directed the State of Haryana to reimburse the full remaining medical expenses of Rs 4,20,766 incurred on his wife’s emergency surgery, along with 6 per cent interest, within four weeks.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil held that the state’s decision to sanction only Rs 43,005 out of the total claim of Rs 4,63,770 was “wholly arbitrary, illegal and violative of Article 21 of the Constitution of India”.

The petitioner’s wife, Poonam, had undergone emergency surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, in August 2014. The court noted: “The wife of the petitioner was admitted in the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar, Delhi in an emergency condition in the Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty for operation. In the operation uterus and gallbladder were removed and hernia was also operated. Patient was serious and to save her life she was admitted in the odd hours. There was no time to approach the empanelled hospital or take permission for treatment in the non-empanelled hospital.”

The court emphasised that the right to medical reimbursement is rooted in the fundamental right to life. Quoting the Supreme Court in State of Punjab v Mohinder Singh Chawla (1997), Justice Moudgil observed: “It is now settled law that right to health is an integral to right to life. Government has constitutional obligation to provide the health facilities.”

The bench also relied on Paschim Banga Khet Mazdoor Samity v State of West Bengal (1996), where the Supreme Court had held that “preservation of human life is thus of paramount importance” and that providing adequate medical facilities is an essential obligation of a welfare state.

Rejecting the state’s argument that reimbursement could only be at PGIMER/AIIMS rates because Apollo Hospital was not empanelled at the time, the court said such a stand was “wholly misconceived, arbitrary, and unsustainable in law”. It pointed out that government institutions are often overburdened, leading to long waiting periods, and in life-threatening situations “a patient or attendant has no real or meaningful choice to wait for admission or treatment at PGIMER”.

The court strongly endorsed the Supreme Court’s ruling in Shiva Kant Jha v Union of India (2018), stating: “The right to medical claim cannot be denied merely because the name of the hospital is not included in the Government Order. The real test must be the factum of treatment… Once it is established, the claim cannot be denied on technical grounds.”

‘Dereliction of duty’

Justice Moudgil further criticised the prolonged delay in processing the claim, noting that despite the submission of all required documents, including an emergency certificate, the petitioner had been pursuing the matter since 2014. “The petitioner has suffered undue and prolonged delay of several years… solely on account of the callous and indifferent approach of the authorities,” the judgment read, adding that such delay amounted to “a dereliction of the statutory and constitutional duty of the State”.

The court concluded that denying full reimbursement in genuine emergency cases defeats the purpose of the medical reimbursement policy and penalises employees for circumstances beyond their control.

Ordering the state to pay the balance amount with interest, the bench said: “The respondents are ordered to reimburse the remaining medical bill claim of the petitioner of Rs 4,20,766 along with 6% interest from the date it fell due till its actual realization, within a period of 4 weeks from the receipt of a certified copy of this order.”

