‘Arbitrary, illegal’: HC orders Haryana to pay full Rs 4.2 lakh medical bill, slams ‘callous’ 12-year delay

The court emphasised that the right to medical reimbursement is rooted in the fundamental right to life. (Photo of Punjab and Haryana High Court)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has allowed a writ petition filed by Suresh Kumar, a government employee, and directed the State of Haryana to reimburse the full remaining medical expenses of Rs 4,20,766 incurred on his wife’s emergency surgery, along with 6 per cent interest, within four weeks.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil held that the state’s decision to sanction only Rs 43,005 out of the total claim of Rs 4,63,770 was “wholly arbitrary, illegal and violative of Article 21 of the Constitution of India”.

The petitioner’s wife, Poonam, had undergone emergency surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, in August 2014. The court noted: “The wife of the petitioner was admitted in the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar, Delhi in an emergency condition in the Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty for operation. In the operation uterus and gallbladder were removed and hernia was also operated. Patient was serious and to save her life she was admitted in the odd hours. There was no time to approach the empanelled hospital or take permission for treatment in the non-empanelled hospital.”