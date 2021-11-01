APS Deol quits as Punjab advocate general as Congress gives in to to Sidhu’s demand

After a month-long deadlock between Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and the party over retaining him as the advocate general (AG), APS Deol resigned from the post on Monday.

Sidhu resigned on September 28 as PPCC chief to protest against appointment of Deol, a defence lawyer of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, as AG. Sidhu did not withdraw his resignation despite several meetings with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and representatives of Congress.

Finally, the party had to give in to Sidhu’s pressure and take resignation from Deol. It is learnt that AICC leader Rahul Gandhi had last week asked Channi to retain Sidhu and not let him go at least, if he had to barter Deol for it.

Later, Channi and Congress affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary went to veteran Congress leader Ambika Soni also, to inform her about the party’s decision about removing the AG.

Deol, two days ago, told The Indian Express that all the talk about his resignation was wrong. He said the media was being misled. Deol had been saying that he was appointed after clearance by the party high command.

Sources said that Deol was asked to put in his papers on Sunday evening and the resignation was tendered on Monday.

Sidhu has been pushing for DS Patwalia as AG but it remains to be seen whether the party will appoint him. Patwalia was earlier also considered for the post but the appointment was blocked after Rahul Gandhi was told that his brother was a former solicitor general in the BJP government at the Centre. The Congress did not want to take anyone who had BJP leanings, sources said.

Channi, who was strongly backing Deol, was able to sustain the pressure for quite some time. But after the party realised that Sidhu was not relenting and not getting back to work, it chose to sacrifice its AG for Sidhu.

“Let us see what Sidhu does now. The party has taken a strong action. It did not need to. Still, they want the PPCC chief back to work,” a source said.

Sidhu had not attended the PPCC office since September 26. He has not even reorganised the PPCC and DCC even as elections are around the corner.