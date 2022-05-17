April bills to reflect 5% hike in waste collection charges

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has hiked the garbage collection charges by 5 per cent, which will now be reflected in the water bills from April. The hike has disappointed residents of the city who stated that the existing charges were already not pocket friendly. Water tariffs were also increased, earlier. The Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra confirmed that it is a notified increase.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, Chairman of Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh said “The Chandigarh civic body has already hiked so many charges. Water bills, property tax and now these waste collection charges. Residents are being burdened without any reason. It is not justified.” MC had taken over waste collection

UT Municipal Corporation had taken over waste collection from independent waste collectors and has introduced its 399 garbage collection vehicles to collect dry and wet waste. After the take over, the rates were imposed on residents from March, 2019.