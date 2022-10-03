Newly appointed Baba Farid V-C Dr Wander has his work cut out

With more than 34 years of experience in the field of cardiology in only one medical college – Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) – it seems to be an uphill task for Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander to begin his stint as Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), the only medical university in Punjab which has its headquarters in Faridkot. Looking at the controversies at the university in the past, it appears the new V-C has his work cut out for him.

Dr Wander’s appointment is unique as most of his predecessors had come from the government sector. The university was formed in July 1998. Dr Livtar Singh Chawla, a passout of Government Medical College, Amritsar, was its founder V-C.

Dr Chawla had retired as principal of DMCH before joining as V-C. However his term was short as he resigned in December 1999. During the initial years, he ran the show from a one-room accommodation, thanks to acute shortage of funds. Under such straitened circumstances, Dr Chawla called it quits, paving the way for Dr Jagtaran Singh Gujral to step into his shoes in January 2000.

A cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr Gujral was former Dean of PGIMER before assuming charge as V-C. His stint as V-C wasn’t an uneventful one. His OSD was found involved in recruitment of clerks in education department for which a vigilance inquiry had also been initiated in November 2002. Pre medical entrance test (PMET) paper leak happened in June 2005 which was also during Dr Gujral’s tenure.

During the inquiry, Dr Gujral was given a clean chit, but it was revealed that his staff were complicit in leaking the paper, and hence it was an administrative failure. Many senior functionaries like registrar, assistant registrar, controller of examinations, etc. had resigned during his tenure for some reason or other. Though Dr Gujral was given a three-year tenure by the then Akali government which was to end in January 2003, he was given extension by the next Congress government despite all the controversies. At the end of 2005, Dr Ravinder Singh, an anaesthetist and former principal of Government Medical College, Patiala, took over as V-C. PMET paper leak happened in July 2006 , however, that year Panjab University was given the responsibility to conduct the exam, hence BFUHS was not directly blamed for the paper leak.

However Dr Ravinder had conducted PMET exam as per schedule despite the paper leak as BFUHS had got alternative sets of question papers ready well in advance. Dr Singh was again from the government sector. During his tenure, he had locked horns with the director research and medical education as he had refused to conduct reevaluation of 32 students of MBBS who had failed in anatomy paper in the first year. His tenure ended in November 2008.

In December 2008, Dr Shivinder Singh Gill, a former HoD of orthopaedic department of PGIMER, joined as V-C of BFUHS. His tenure too was not without controversy. In 2012, PMT paper leak raised its ugly head again, but during the inquiry it was revealed that a few scamsters had sold a 2009 paper of Delhi University to students calling it PMT paper. Dr Gill retired in November 2014 after serving for six years and Dr Raj Bahadur took over as new V-C of the university.

Advertisement

Dr Bahadur had worked as principal of Government Medical College, Chandigarh, and HoD orthopaedic department, PGIMER, among other government hospitals across the country. His tenure was the longest so far. He resigned on July 29 this year after serving for seven-and-a-half years, though his term was till December 2023.

He had got one extension in December 2017 for three years during SAD-BJP regime and another in December 2020 during Congress government for three years. However, he resigned after the dirty mattress incident. On September 30, the CM announced Dr Wander’s appointment.