App to show residents when waste collection vehicle is coming: Mayor

Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta in a meeting of the Residents Welfare Associations on Sunday said that city residents, while sitting at home, would now get to know through a mobile app as to what time the waste collection vehicle is reaching their locality.

At the executive meeting of CRAWFED, the umbrella federation of RWAs, at the Community Centre, Sector 15 in Chandigarh, the issue of cleanliness, street vendors, picking up garbage from houses was raised prominently. The mayor was the chief guest.

He assured that “by the end of November the dumping ground will be completely cleaned and in two-three months a new app of cleanliness is going to come, under which you will know when the garbage collection vehicle is coming while sitting at home and if it is late then why”.

CRAWFED chairman Hitesh Puri said that the “administration and the municipal corporation will have to make mandatory the participation of the city’s RWA organisations in administrative decisions so that they do not have to withdraw the decisions taken by them in adverse circumstances”.

Area councillor Saurabh Joshi, after welcoming CRAWFED officials and the mayor, said that the residents of Chandigarh today will have to think about Chandigarh of tomorrow.

“As much as local councillors can think about Chandigarh, the government officials coming from other states cannot think better than them. These officers have nothing to do with the sentiments of the people of the city,” it was said in the meeting.

He suggested that “we all should work on a vision of what Chandigarh should be like in 2050”.

Dr Anish Garg, general secretary, took a jibe at the unclean habit of the residents saying, “we will eat in a moving vehicle and we will spread garbage on the road, but we will be building a smart city”.