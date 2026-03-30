‘Apologise for false resolution on fuel supply’: Jakhar to Mann

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Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann alleging that the AAP led to panic over oil and gas supply in the state, and demanded that Mann apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people.
Jakhar said if the CM is claiming there is no shortage of fuel in Punjab, why was a resolution passed in the Assembly against the Central government.
The country is continuously receiving crude oil and gas supply and there is no shortage anywhere, he said, adding that it is due to the success of the Government of India’s foreign and trade policy. Just as the CM took six months to realise that Rs 13,000 crore was lying in the disaster relief fund, it took him 15 days to understand that the PM is capable of managing the country’s needs, he said.
Saini is now appealing to stop the rumours, which were actually caused by the resolution brought by the AAP in the Assembly, the party state chief alleged.
He said the PM was already aware of the global conditions and had ensured reserves as per the country’s needs. Even now, the supplies are continuing under the same foreign policy that the CM had earlier criticised.
The AAP has a policy to always create confusion on every issue and shape public opinion based on falsehoods, he claimed. But Punjab is not a state that can be misled easily. But people in Punjab are politically, economically and socially aware, and they understand such tactics well, the BJP leader said.
Jakhar demanded Punjab to withdraw the condemnation resolution passed previously and apologise for the misinformation, in the next session.
The BJP leader also talked about Punjab officer Gagandeep Singh Randhawa’s suicide case. He said that despite being threatened and having their electricity cut, the family did not bow down. He said the Chief Minister cannot escape accountability in this matter and that justice for the family is essential.
He concluded by saying that Congress leaders are speaking in double standards, but the people of Punjab are identifying those who stand with them and those who are acting against their interests for political gain.
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