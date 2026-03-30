‘Apologise for false resolution on fuel supply’: Jakhar to Mann

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann alleging that the AAP led to panic over oil and gas supply in the state, and demanded that Mann apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people.

Jakhar said if the CM is claiming there is no shortage of fuel in Punjab, why was a resolution passed in the Assembly against the Central government.

The country is continuously receiving crude oil and gas supply and there is no shortage anywhere, he said, adding that it is due to the success of the Government of India’s foreign and trade policy. Just as the CM took six months to realise that Rs 13,000 crore was lying in the disaster relief fund, it took him 15 days to understand that the PM is capable of managing the country’s needs, he said.