Tuesday, August 23, 2022

‘Apolitical SKM’ stages day-long dharna at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

'Apolitical SKM' was formed on July 12 after a few farmer union leaders had a difference of opinion with others over taking back of 16 farmer unions of Punjab and a few of Haryana who had either taken part or supported Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM).

From August 18-August 20, a faction of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) staged a dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri demanding action against Union Minister Ajay Mishra and seeking MSP as a legal guarantee, among others.

On August 22, another faction of SKM under the banner of ‘apolitical SKM’ staged a day-long dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over similar demands. As per the claims of farmer union leaders, farmers from across the country took part in this dharna. Sixteen farmer unions of Punjab and 17 of Haryana were the main participants.

‘Apolitical SKM’ was formed on July 12 after a few farmer union leaders had a difference of opinion with others over taking back of 16 farmer unions of Punjab and a few of Haryana who had either taken part or supported Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) – a political outfit of farmers who had contested the Vidhan Sabha polls.

“Unions related to SSM were taken back on July 5. We had reservations over it and as a result, we formed ‘apolitical SKM’. Our fight on this new front will continue and we have nothing to do with the old faction of SKM or anyone else who contested polls in Punjab,” said Baldev Singh Sirsa, president of Lok Bhalai Insaaf Party who was part of this protest at Jantar Mantar.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president of BKU Sidhupur also part of apolitical SKM, added, “A number of farmers were stopped at Delhi borders to stop farmers entering Delhi from UP, Haryana and Punjab. Despite that there was huge congregation of farmers.”

Sirsa added, “We will hold a meeting on Tuesday at Gurdwara Rakabganj in Delhi and later decide the future course of action.”

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, SKM faction comprising Yogendra Yadav, Dr Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, etc as coordination committee members issued a statement. “Just a clarification since many of you have raised this point. Today’s protest at Jantar Mantar isn’t a call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). A few farm unions who were part of SKM during farmers’ protest 2020-21 are organising this. Jagjeet Singh Dallewal of BKU Ekta Sidhupur is leading the protest, while the rest of the farm unions and leaders are not part of it.”

When asked if it was dividing the efforts of farmers to get their demands implemented, Sirsa said, “Had a few farmer unions not contested polls in Punjab, there would not have been the need to stage dharnas again. At that time, the government was under pressure and could have implemented demands of farmers, apart from repealing of farm laws which are there only on paper now. However, as a few farmer unions had political interests, we had to withdraw from them. We will be making rules for our body as well. We are not against contesting polls, but if a farmer contests, he/she has to resign from ‘apolitical SKM’ and name of SKM cannot be used. Several apolitical wings from many states have participated in the dharna, so we will form our body and fight for the rights of farmers. We have nothing to do with other factions.”

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 07:31:09 am
