APL wheat scam 2012: Ludhiana court awards five years in jail to 13, four others get 4 years

Over 1,100 wheat bags confiscated from four trucks were allegedly sold to private flour mill owners for sale in open market. (File Photo/Representative)

The Ludhiana court of special judge Amrinder Singh Shergill has awarded five years in prison to 13 and four years to four accused, and has acquitted six, in the Ludhiana 2012 Above Poverty Line (APL) wheat scam. Among the 17 convicted accused, 15 are depot holders, while two others include a flour mill owner and a private firm owner.

The quantum of punishment was pronounced late on Wednesday. The conviction in the case was pronounced on March 23.

There were a total of 30 accused in the wheat scam case, of which the court convicted 17 and acquitted six.

While acquitting these six, the court in its order said, “In these facts and circumstances… this Court is of the opinion that for want of evidence, the prosecution has failed to discharge its onus of proving the commission of offence… beyond any reasonable shadow of doubts, entitling them the benefit of doubt and their acquittal from the charges framed against them.”