Apex court stays auction to lease out GMSH-16 chemist shop till Feb 24

The Supreme Court on Friday put a stay till February 24 on the Chandigarh administration’s order to lease out a chemist shop at GMSH (Government Multi Specialty Hospital) at Sector 16 Chandigarh, by open auction.

Interestingly, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had three days ago (on Tuesday) allowed the UT administration to proceed with leasing out the shop .

The high court on February 14 had stayed the operation of the order passed by the lower appellate court (Chandigarh District Court) which restrained the Chandigarh administration from making forcible entry into chemist shop at GMSH (Government Multi-Specialty Hospital) Sector 16, Chandigarh and had said, “It deserves to be clarified that the stay of operation of the order passed by the lower court would include a liberty to the petitioners/ Chandigarh administration to lease out the shop in question by open auction.”

The matter was then listed for further hearing on April 19 at the high court.

On Friday, the plea challenging the HC order — filed by chemist Sunil Kumar — came up for hearing before the bench of Chief Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud, Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala.

Sunil Kumar is an allottee of shop number 6 on the ground floor of GMSH-16.

In his plea filed before the Supreme Court, Kumar contended — through counsel Senior Advocate PS Patwalia — that the entire action which has been adopted is at the behest of the Home Secretary, Chandigarh, who has an office directly above the premises of shop number 6. The counsel for the petitioner urged the court that the direction to hold an auction effectively authorises the dispossession of the petitioner, despite injunction which was granted on December 14, 2022.

The Apex court bench, in its order, said, “Ordinarily, we would not have been inclined to entertain the Special Leave Petition at the interlocutory stage. However, prima facie, it appears that the order of the trial judge dated December 14, 2022 continues to subsist and has not been stayed in any earlier proceeding. Additionally, PS Patwalia, senior counsel has submitted before this court that when the Chandigarh administration filed a civil revision before the High Court, the order of the trial judge dated December 14, 2022, was not disclosed before the High Court.”

The SC bench held that the high court, by its impugned order, has stayed the operation of the order passed by the first appellate court on January 21, 2023.

“Prima facie, we are not inclined to disturb the order of the high court in so far as it stays that the order of the appellate court noted above. However, the high court has, in the last paragraph of its impugned order, clarified that the stay of the operation of the order passed by the first appellate court would include the liberty to the Chandigarh administration to lease out the shop in question by open auction. The consequence of the above direction would effectively be to dispossess the petitioner from the premises of the shop though there is an injunction operating in his favour,” said the SC bench, while issuing notice to the Director Health and Family Welfare, Chandigarh Administration for February 24.

“We accordingly stay the direction of the high court in so far as it permits the Chandigarh administration to lease out the shop, till the next date of hearing,” said the bench.