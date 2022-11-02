scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Constructions in city: Apex court asks Chandigarh estate officer to appear before it at 11 am today

The SC Bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna is hearing a matter pertaining to constructions in Chandigarh, which has been filed by the Residents Welfare Associations against the Chandigarh Administration.

Supreme Court of India. (File)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Estate Officer of Chandigarh to remain present in court on Wednesday at 11 am, after no one representing the Union Territory of Chandigarh turned up before it on Tuesday during the hearing of a case pertaining to construction in the city.

On Tuesday, as the proceedings in the case resumed, the Bench said, “It is a serious matter pertaining to construction in the city of Chandigarh. These matters were specially fixed for hearing on Tuesday and directed to be treated as part heard. There was no representation in the morning session on behalf of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.”

Since, KM Nataraj, Additional Solicitor General had appeared on an earlier occasion, his name was flashed on the display board in court.

However, Nataraj came to the court and informed the Bench that he has not been instructed to appear in the present matters.

On it, the Bench said, “We find the approach of the UT Administration to be totally callous and irresponsible in dealing with such an important litigation. We, therefore, direct the Estate Officer of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, to remain present in court tomorrow [Wednesday], which is November 2, 2022, at 11 am and show cause as to why action should not be taken for dealing with such an important matter in a callous manner.”

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 07:41:03 am
