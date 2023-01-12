Apartment rules will lead to long-term decline of city, board report had warned

The report of the Board of Inquiry and Hearing, constituted in Chandigarh on November 10, 2013, had warned that apartment rules in Chandigarh will lead to long-term decline of the city. Despite that, rampant illegal fragmentization was being carried out of the single residential units in phase I of the Corbusian Chandigarh.

“The introduction of apartment rules by itself does not have any provision to add these essential services and facilities within the existing built-­up environment and that it will only add residential density while ignoring other urban infrastructure thereby being detrimental to the city environment and will only lead to the long-term decline of the city,” it was observed by the board.

The board was constituted on November 10, 2013, to look at the grievances of the public at large.

One of the major objections raised to the draft CMP­2031 was with regard to re­introduction of the 2001 Apartment Rules which were repealed later. The board, after considering objections, recommended that the re-introduction of the 2001 rules should be deleted, and re-densification of any government residential/institutional pocket in Phase ­I sectors should only be done with the prior approval of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee.

These recommendations were accepted by the Central government and all references to the apartments in the Draft CMP­2031 were deleted from the final CMP-2031, which was notified under Section 4(1)(f) of the 1952 Act and sections 3, 4, 5 and 11 of the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952, and under Article 239 of the Constitution of India.

The Supreme Court in its verdict Tuesday had considered the board’s view as well.

The 131-page ruling mentioned, “It can thus clearly be seen that the said Board has considered that Chandigarh has a heritage value and it is important to preserve and maintain the integrity of the original concepts and planning postulates of Sun, Space and Verdure. It also emphasized that the northern sectors of Chandigarh (Corbusian Chandigarh) should be preserved in their present form as far as possible. It also states that any redevelopment in the northern sectors (Phase­ I) should only be done keeping the recommendations of the Heritage Committee in mind. It further provides that the same practice as followed while developing the New Delhi Municipal area (Lutyen’s Delhi) be followed in respect of the city of Chandigarh.”

The report of the board mentioned that Chandigarh was conceived as “Garden City” and in view of the socio-­economic conditions and living habits of the people, vertical and high­-rise buildings were ruled out. It also noted that Le Corbusier incorporated principles of light, space and greenery in the plan and used human body as the metaphor.

The board added, “Keeping in mind these elements, it will be prudent to annul and negate any efforts to revive the Chandigarh Apartment Rules in its current form. This will not serve to create a large stock of available housing which will not increase affordability. It will not serve MIG and LIG and will add to unplanned and unregulated growth of population density without any matching increase in social and physical infrastructure or amenities. The only beneficiary to this scheme will be a handful of

developers which would be detrimental to the existing and future residents of the city. In conclusion, while there is an urgent requirement for increase of affordable housing stock in Chandigarh, the Apartment Rules is a poor and wholly inadequate instrument for this purpose. The Board, therefore, recommends that all references in the draft Master Plan in respect of the reintroduction of ‘Apartment Rules’ should be deleted and redensification of any government residential/institutional pocket in Phase­ I sectors should only be done with the prior approval of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee.”

HOW THINGS WERE

HAPPENING INDIRECTLY

However, an indirect way of the floor-wise sale was going on. Through a certain modus operandi, builders/developers were constructing three apartments on three floors. Thereafter, selling the apartments to three persons, who would enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU). “Under the MoU, the person occupying the ground floor and basement would get 50% share in the plot, the person occupying the first floor would get 30%, and the person occupying the second or third floor would get 20%. Therefore, what is directly prohibited by law, is being indirectly done by the builders/developers,” P S Patwalia, who represented the petitioners in the SC, said.

Even though a specific undertaking is given not to convert the site/building into apartments, the builders/developers were violating the said undertaking openly and though the Chandigarh Administration has clearly admitted that it was not permitting the construction of such apartments, and that under the law, such apartments were prohibited, it was sanctioning the building plans which ex ­facie showed that they were for the construction of three apartments. While the Chandigarh Administration in its affidavit stated that it did not permit construction of apartments, it was permitting the same indirectly.

Guidelines

Industrial growth in the city needs to be limited: The board, while submitting its report, has laid down certain guiding principles, which included that industrial growth in the city needs to be limited to ensure its economic sustainability. Chandigarh has heritage value and it is important to preserve and maintain the integrity of the original concepts and planning postulates of sun, space and verdure.

Preserve northern sectors: The northern sectors of Chandigarh (Corbusian Chandigarh) should be preserved in their present form as far as possible. As far as re­development of some

specific pockets is concerned, that can be done keeping proper perspective in mind. Any redevelopment in northern sectors (Phase­ 1) should only be done keeping the recommendations of the Expert Committee on Heritage in mind.

Architectural controls to be reviewed: The architectural controls should be holistically reviewed, if at all. The same practice as followed while developing the New Delhi Municipal area (Lutyen’s Delhi) be followed in respect of the city of Chandigarh. The efforts should be to keep the

character of the city intact. The architecture of the city needs to be preserved and retained in sync with Le Corbusier’s vision.

Low-rise character of the city be maintained: The low-­rise character of the city needs to be maintained and focus needs to be on building an efficient public transport system and augmenting parking spaces in the city. Chandigarh has limited land and to preserve the integrity of the original concepts, it needs to be ensured that the city is not pressured beyond its holding capacity.