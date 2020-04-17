Apache helicopter makes emergency landing near Mukerian

According to IAF officials the helicopter, after approximately one hour of flying had indications of a critical failure. (PTI) According to IAF officials the helicopter, after approximately one hour of flying had indications of a critical failure. (PTI)

A newly inducted Apache attack helicopter of Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday made an emergency landing due to technical glitch in the fields of a village near Mukerian.

The helicopter had taken off from Pathankot air base and was on a routine training sortie when the crew detected a technical failure and managed to land it without any damage.

According to IAF officials the helicopter, after approximately one hour of flying had indications of a critical failure.

“The captain of the aircraft took correct and prompt actions to recover the helicopter safely. All crew onboard the helicopter are safe and there has been no damage to any property. The aircraft will be recovered after necessary rectification,” the IAF said in a statement.

The IAF has 12 latest-generation AH-64E(I) Apache attack helicopters. The helicopters, manufactured by Boeing, were part of a multi-billion dollar deal struck with the US government nearly four years ago, and were inducted at a function at the Pathankot Air Station in 2019.

The first crew of the Apache helicopters was trained by Boeing along with the US Army. The Apache helicopters will replace the ageing Mi-35 helicopters, which the IAF has been operating for the past three decades.

The emergency landing of Apache comes a day after forced landing of an IAF Cheetah helicopter on Eastern Peripheral Highway near Baghpat Thursday. The helicopter was on its way from Hindon to Chandigarh carrying with it samples of troops in Ladakh to be tested for COVID-19.

