Anyone casting evil eye on India now given befitting reply: Rajnath Singh

In the past few months, the BJP government in Haryana has held several events to remember heroes of different communities to woo the voters. In the series of such events, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday unveiled the statue of 12th century king Prithviraj Chauhan in Kulana village of Jhajjar district.

At the event, Singh said that safeguarding national interests is the main focus of the BJP-led government and anyone casting an evil eye on India is now given a befitting reply. “India is no longer weak. We believe in peace,” Singh said, adding that “a befitting reply is now given if anyone tries to harm us.” “Our soldiers have proved this time and again,” Singh said, referring to the 2016 surgical strikes and 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

He added that to get rid of the colonial mindset, the Narendra Modi government has taken a number of initiatives, including a new Indian Navy ensign inspired from Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji, abolition of around 1,500 obsolete British-era laws, renaming of Rajpath as Kartavya Path and installation of a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. More than 1,500 archaic laws dating back to the British rule, whose relevance was completely over, have been abolished. “There are many such laws for which we are preparing a scheme. We will scrap these too,” the minister said.

Terming Haryana and the Jhajjar region as the land of the brave with a glorious history, Singh said many have laid down their lives for safeguarding the country’s borders. He added that he salutes such a brave land, which is an inspiration of sacrifice and bravery. “In the Galwan Valley, when there was standoff, our forces showed their valour and courage. The statues of great brave sons such as Prithviraj Chauhan and Rao Tula Ram teach us to move forward in life,” he said, adding that the feasibility of Sainik School in Matanhail of Jhajjar district will be examined and necessary action will be taken in this regard.

Singh said Khattar has done commendable work for the development of Haryana. “Such a CM with “sant pravritti”, who strenuously works for the people and society, is rare. CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced plans to build a research institute and memorial in the name of Prithviraj Chauhan in Taraori, Karnal. He said the Haryana government has taken the initiative to remember great men by implementing the ‘sant mahapurush vichar prasar yojana’. Sunday’s function is seen as an attempt to woo the Rajput community in Haryana.