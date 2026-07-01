Centre grants 6-month extension to Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi

The Centre on Tuesday granted a six-month extension in the service of Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on the recommendation of the state government. Rastogi, the 1990-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, will continue to hold the charge of chief secretary till December 31, 2026.

Notably, this is the second extension for the officer. His previous extension was to end on June 30. Last year too, the Centre had granted a year’s extension of service to Rastogi, who was due to retire on June 30, 2025.

As per a communication from Union Ministry of Personnel: “On the proposal of the Haryana government dated June 8, 2026 regarding extension of service of Rastogi, the Centre has approved it for a period of six months from July 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026 in relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958 by invoking Rule 3 of AIS (CS-RM) Rules, 1960”.