Anurag Chander Sharma is Kullu’s new Deputy Commissioner as Himachal Pradesh reshuffles its top brass

Anurag Chander Sharma who has been appointed the new Deputy Commissioner of Kullu (Express Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh Government on Tuesday posted Anurag Chander Sharma as the new Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, acting on the recommendations of the Civil Services Board.

Sharma will replace Torul S Raveesh, who has been transferred as the Managing Director of the Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation. Raveesh will also hold the additional charge of Managing Director, General Industries Corporation, Shimla, the government order stated.

Sharma was holding the post of Director (Personnel and Finance) of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited.

According to the order, Ashish Singhmar has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Secretary to the Chief Minister. He will also hold the additional portfolios of Secretary, Secretariat Administration Department (SAD), Social Welfare Department (SWD), and Parliamentary Affairs. With this, Rakesh Kanwar has been relieved of these additional responsibilities.